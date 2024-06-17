iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.34

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.34 and last traded at $93.77, with a volume of 35576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.16.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 445.7% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,009,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,962,000 after purchasing an additional 824,164 shares during the period. Gray Foundation grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Gray Foundation now owns 522,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,993,000 after purchasing an additional 435,070 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 572.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,008,000 after buying an additional 276,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 376.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,377,000 after buying an additional 241,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 537.6% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 287,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after buying an additional 242,597 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

