iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.74

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.74 and last traded at $83.22, with a volume of 26290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.27.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Tech ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Etfidea LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 68.2% during the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.