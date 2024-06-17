iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the May 15th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IBTG opened at $22.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0794 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

