iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Purchased by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $111.66. The stock had a trading volume of 18,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,351. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.66. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $111.99.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

