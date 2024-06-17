iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000.

IWB traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $296.63. The company had a trading volume of 409,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,885. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.85. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $296.94.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

