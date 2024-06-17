iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,628 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after buying an additional 2,624,661 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after acquiring an additional 949,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after acquiring an additional 835,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,988 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.90 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $108.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.58. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

