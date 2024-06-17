Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Stock Performance
Shares of Japan Prime Realty Investment stock remained flat at $3,900.00 during midday trading on Monday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 52 week low of $3,900.00 and a 52 week high of $3,900.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,900.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,900.00.
About Japan Prime Realty Investment
