Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Jenoptik Price Performance
Shares of Jenoptik stock remained flat at $32.65 during trading hours on Monday. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43.
About Jenoptik
