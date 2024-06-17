Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Jenoptik Price Performance

Shares of Jenoptik stock remained flat at $32.65 during trading hours on Monday. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG provides advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. The company provides imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and miniaturized digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, and rangefinder, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.

