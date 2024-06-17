Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $125,769.45 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009657 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,791.40 or 0.99987455 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012679 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00087294 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00127925 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $139,261.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

