John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Shares Gap Down to $40.13

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.13, but opened at $39.26. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $39.74, with a volume of 11,610 shares traded.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $468.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.70 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $237,345.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,238.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 5,897.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

