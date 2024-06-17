John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 725 shares.The stock last traded at $39.33 and had previously closed at $39.71.
John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -38.46%.
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
