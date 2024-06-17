John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 725 shares.The stock last traded at $39.33 and had previously closed at $39.71.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -38.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. ( NYSE:WLYB Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of John Wiley & Sons as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

