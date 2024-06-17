Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Raised by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.0% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $1,390,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

JNJ stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.38 and a 200 day moving average of $154.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.