JRM Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.41 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,018 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.0% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $36.66.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.