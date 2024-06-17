JRM Investment Counsel LLC Increases Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,796 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.1% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $10,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $446,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 364,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $61.19 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

