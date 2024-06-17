JRM Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $669,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $182.83 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $184.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.26 and a 200 day moving average of $175.90. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.