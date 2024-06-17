Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Update

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the May 15th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

KAO Stock Performance

KAOOY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 51,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,304. KAO has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

