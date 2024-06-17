Kevin Rendino Buys 13,517 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 13,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,823.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,356.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Kevin Rendino purchased 3,862 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $14,636.98.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Kevin Rendino purchased 1,059 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $3,992.43.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Kevin Rendino purchased 20,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00.

180 Degree Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

180 Degree Capital stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.73. 46 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,031. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

