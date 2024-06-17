Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,644,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 323,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Keysight Technologies worth $3,284,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $395,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,765,000 after buying an additional 102,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,444,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,203,000 after acquiring an additional 247,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KEYS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.63. 113,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.91 and its 200-day moving average is $151.13. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

