Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $200,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,162,347,000 after buying an additional 7,931,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $150,326,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 76.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,467,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,531,000 after buying an additional 6,282,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 23.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,120,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,401,000 after buying an additional 5,894,446 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

