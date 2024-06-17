Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.59.

Several analysts recently commented on KGC shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

KGC stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $265,327,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $925,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099,791 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,898,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162,124 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,907,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,445,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,269 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

