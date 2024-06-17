KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLACGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $860.00 to $950.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KLA traded as high as $835.05 and last traded at $834.55, with a volume of 149848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $824.84.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KLAC. Bank of America upped their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.40.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $728.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $662.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. KLA's revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

