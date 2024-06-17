Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Tops $48.03 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 12% against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $48.03 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000537 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00038472 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00032931 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,054,778 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

