Lam Research Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years. Lam Research has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lam Research to earn $35.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.2 %

LRCX stock opened at $1,035.98 on Monday. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $574.42 and a 12 month high of $1,044.80. The firm has a market cap of $135.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $940.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $883.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Lam Research’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,810. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $964.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.