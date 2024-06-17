Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Short Interest Update

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 27.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mollie Fadule acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,490.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mollie Fadule acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,727 shares in the company, valued at $701,490.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $24,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,840,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,044,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,117,162 shares of company stock worth $24,769,272. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landsea Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 3,727.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Landsea Homes stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.52. 4,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,967. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. Landsea Homes has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $14.91.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $294.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSEA. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

