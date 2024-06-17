LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Short Interest Update

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 4,440,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 686.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth $135,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.14. 90,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,858. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.82, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $174.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.87 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 19.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Further Reading

