Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Up to $42.45

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.45, but opened at $43.59. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $42.20, with a volume of 37,307 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Legend Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

