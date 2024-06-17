Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Shares Up 4.9%

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.61. 155,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,232,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, CEO Karl G. Glassman acquired 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $273,224.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,223,708.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Karl G. Glassman acquired 23,800 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $273,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,223,708.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,153.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 65,635 shares of company stock worth $773,447 in the last three months. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at $26,814,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after buying an additional 786,297 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 329.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 834,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after buying an additional 640,015 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 45.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,186,000 after purchasing an additional 532,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 675.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 477,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 415,641 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

