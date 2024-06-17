Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Short Interest Down 17.6% in May

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,700 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the May 15th total of 858,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.02. 26,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,383. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.80. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $94.57.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $3.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LGND. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $446,818.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,024.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $446,818.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,024.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,903.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,882 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,230,000 after buying an additional 46,906 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 659,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,097,000 after buying an additional 191,870 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 490,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,874,000 after buying an additional 62,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 325,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,263,000 after acquiring an additional 121,049 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

