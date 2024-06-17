Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.90.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LNC

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $30.44 on Monday. Lincoln National has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.