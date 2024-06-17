Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $468.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC reduced their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,676,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,744,033,000 after buying an additional 405,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Linde by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after buying an additional 141,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,066,825,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,081,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,976,000 after buying an additional 123,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Linde by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,959,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,624,462,000 after buying an additional 138,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $436.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. Linde has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.78.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

