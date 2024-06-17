Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Purchased by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Linde alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after purchasing an additional 141,322 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Linde by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $437.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,192. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $437.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The stock has a market cap of $210.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.