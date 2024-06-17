Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Receives $138.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNN shares. TheStreet lowered Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Lindsay Stock Performance

NYSE:LNN opened at $118.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $137.31.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 10.74%. Lindsay’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindsay

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth about $24,285,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 3,922.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 185,985 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,751,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lindsay by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 44,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 410.3% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

