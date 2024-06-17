Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $73.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

