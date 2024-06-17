Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 100.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after buying an additional 279,162 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after purchasing an additional 121,358 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $976,751,000 after purchasing an additional 91,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $458.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $462.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.20.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

