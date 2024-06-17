Locus Chain (LOCUS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $199,827.68

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $35.44 million and approximately $199,827.68 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

