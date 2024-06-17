Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 90,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 850,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Lomiko Metals

(Get Free Report)

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.