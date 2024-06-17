Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.35. 1,068,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,640,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $964.47 million for the quarter. Lufax had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Lufax’s payout ratio is -85.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 18,609 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lufax

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.