Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.45.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.20 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAZR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,024,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,480 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,111,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,252 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,030,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 126,075 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,865,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 280,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $637.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.62. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $8.32.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.