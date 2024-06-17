Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Down to $1.43

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.40. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 902,056 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.20 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

