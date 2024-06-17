Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:MGY)

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

MGY has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MGY opened at $23.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.00. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.21 million.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Insider Activity at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,654,000 after buying an additional 2,956,314 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,982 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,162,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,200,000 after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,009,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,188,536 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,679,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,331,000 after buying an additional 77,733 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

