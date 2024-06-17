Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,700 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the May 15th total of 639,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In related news, Director Simcha G. Lyons acquired 15,000 shares of Maiden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,745. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHLD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maiden during the third quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Maiden by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maiden by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 102,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MHLD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.95. 1,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,883. Maiden has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 26.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

