Mantle Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.56 Billion (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, Mantle has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Mantle has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and $184.84 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mantle token can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,264,441,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.88787912 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $153,295,558.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

