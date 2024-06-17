MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the May 15th total of 128,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 922,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MRDB stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,231. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $36.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.62. MariaDB has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.03.

MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter.

About MariaDB

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds.

