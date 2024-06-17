Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.22.

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of VAC opened at $85.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.42. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $133.99.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.19%.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 707.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

