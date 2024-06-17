Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 69,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.60% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $3,577,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,803,000 after buying an additional 1,270,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $308,705,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4,244.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 277,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,289,000 after buying an additional 270,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,421,000 after buying an additional 181,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 161,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after buying an additional 121,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.27.

NYSE:MLM traded up $2.00 on Monday, hitting $568.85. The stock had a trading volume of 38,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,693. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $584.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $551.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

