MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.70.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MXL shares. Northland Securities upgraded MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MaxLinear

MaxLinear Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MXL opened at $18.16 on Monday. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.83.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 28.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,482,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,683,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,698,000 after buying an additional 1,199,257 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 423.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 657,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after buying an additional 531,529 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $7,553,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 317,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 210,162 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

(Get Free Report

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.