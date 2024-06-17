Merus (MRUS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Merus (NASDAQ: MRUS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/17/2024 – Merus had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – Merus had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Merus had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Merus had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $54.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Merus had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $69.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Merus had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $57.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Merus had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Merus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Merus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Merus had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2024 – Merus was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/14/2024 – Merus was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/13/2024 – Merus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Merus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Merus had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Shares of Merus stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.66. The company had a trading volume of 69,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77. Merus has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Merus news, VP Harry Shuman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $317,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,335.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $792,792. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,377,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,084,000 after acquiring an additional 945,871 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,418,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,026,000 after acquiring an additional 751,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Merus in the first quarter worth about $20,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

