Metal 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.98 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, Metal has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $72.14 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00001647 BTC on major exchanges.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

