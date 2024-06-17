Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Hits $1.04

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $34.71 million and approximately $197,673.83 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00001585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,990,245 coins and its circulating supply is 33,286,260 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

