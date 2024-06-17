MetFi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $237,934.71 (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One MetFi token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000574 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MetFi has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetFi has a market cap of $42.91 million and $237,934.71 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MetFi

MetFi’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 497,614,460 with 117,619,851 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.36201092 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $222,348.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

